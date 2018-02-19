£30,000 boost for NI Children’s Hospice from RiverRidge

Three years of fundraising by RiverRidge, Northern Ireland’s leading waste management company with an outlet in Garvagh, has resulted in more than £30,000 being donated to the very worthy Northern Ireland Children’s Hospice.

Northern Ireland Children’s Hospice is the only service of its type in Northern Ireland, and after a close personal experience within the company, RiverRidge’s Charity Committee decided that all charitable efforts would be offered in support of the much needed work of NI Children’s Hospice.

Alan Sproule, Strategic Development Manager of RiverRidge said, “Northern Ireland Children’s Hospice gives people vital support in their most difficult times and so we are very proud to be able to make a significant contribution to this charity and its wonderful work for children throughout Northern Ireland.

“We saw NI Children’s Hospice at work first hand and we were blown away by the support and advice available. There are over 1,300 life-limited children and young people in Northern Ireland who, along with their families, require the specialist care and support that only this organisation can provide.”

Alan continues; “To not only support, but to focus all our charitable efforts towards NI Children’s Hospice was a very easy decision for RiverRidge to make. Since we took this decision, the Charity Committee has worked hard to make a great success of our fundraising efforts.”

Since 2015, RiverRidge has dedicated all its charitable efforts to Northern Ireland Children’s Hospice and has successfully raised over £30,000 through organising various events, including a film premiere evening, raffles, a Christmas jumper office day and several charity golf days.

Alan added; “The support shown from our corporate partners, suppliers and the many businesses of Northern Ireland associated with RiverRidge is invaluable in helping us to achieve our ambition. The generosity shown among our fellow business community has been wonderful and has directly contributed to the overall success of our fundraising efforts and we are extremely appreciative of their kindness.”

Jonathan Lamberton, Corporate Engagement Executive at Northern Ireland Children’s Hospice, commented, “I want to say a huge thank you to the team at RiverRidge for their continued support over the last three years. This amazing donation will help the Hospice to continue to provide specialist palliative care to children across Northern Ireland living with life-limiting and terminal illnesses.