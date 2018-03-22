70-strong cast bring blockbuster Les Miserables to the Riverside

Les Misérables is coming to the Riverside Theatre!

Yes, for nine astounding and powerful performances this April, the Riverside will be transformed into the cities and streets of 19th century France when Ballywillan Drama Group bring the blockbuster show to Northern Ireland.

Lucy McDowell.

Director, Brian Logan, Musical Director, Eric Boyd and Choreographer, Sharon Logan, and their dedicated production team have been rehearsing the show since last October – even though they were already mid-rehearsals for the hugely successful My Fair Lady!

Seen by more than seventy million people in forty-four countries and in twenty-two languages around the globe, the musical is now in its thirty-second year in London’s West End.

This production is correctly titled Les Misérables school edition which means that the musical is exactly the same as seen in London but all the actors are 18 years and under. Les Misérables is not yet available to adult societies.

Ross McAlister takes the lead role of Jean Valjean and is joined by other rising stars of local musical theatre – Jasmine Gardiner, Lucy McDowell, Patrick Connor, Elena Sheppard, Seamus Donaghy, Jon-Lee Walker and Ewan Williams. They head a company of seventy actors who will bring the epic tale to life.

Ross McAlister.

The musical is being sponsored by the Progressive Building Society and McClarty Insurance and Ballywillan are indebted to these two companies for supporting them and the arts in this area.

One of the iconic moments of Les Misérables is the barricade sequence and the audiences will not be disappointed as set designer, Brian Logan, has created the famous barricades as well as a towering revolving set piece.

These and a superb orchestra, costumes from one of the UK’s leading costume designers, expert sound design and amazing special effects and lighting will ensure full professional production values.

Les Misérables SE will be presented in The Riverside Theatre, Coleraine, for nine performances from Thursday 19 April 19 to Saturday, April 28 and is now booking on 028 70 123 123 or book on-line at www.riversidetheatre.org.uk.

Elena Sheppard.

Ticket prices range from £12 to £19 and early booking is strongly recommended.