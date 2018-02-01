£80k NI Water project to service new Coleraine enterprise zone

Work is set to commence on Monday (February 5) on a new sewerage pumping main on Coleraine’s Portstewart Road.

NI Water says this £80,000 investment will provide a first time service to the new Coleraine enterprise zone currently under construction.

The project will take approximately six weeks to complete and will involve the laying of over 600 metres of sewerage pumping main and associated construction work.

Detailed traffic arrangements have been discussed with the Department for Infrastructure to try to minimise the impact of these works on residents, road users and the public.

In order to carry out the work safely, it will be necessary to have a temporary lane closure on the Portstewart Road for the duration of the works.

Two-way traffic will be maintained with the use of temporary traffic lights and vehicular access will be maintained for residents as much as possible. Pedestrian access will be maintained at all times.

Normal working hours will be 8.00am to 5.00pm, however, NI Water says it may be necessary on occasions for the work to be undertaken outside of these hours.

In a statement, NI Water and its contractor BSG Civil Engineering said they “appreciate that this work is disruptive and would like to thank the public in advance for their patience and cooperation while we complete this essential improvement work. We assure you that we will do everything that we can to keep all disruption to a minimum and ensure the works are completed as soon as possible”.

Queries should be directed to Waterline on 03457 440088, quoting BSG Civil Engineering Sewerage Pumping Main, Portstewart Road, Coleraine.