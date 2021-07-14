A new Management and Action Plan for the Giant’s Causeway

These plans will help to shape effective conservation management at this world-renowned spot.

The World Heritage Site extends 3km along the exposed and rugged coastline, taking in terrestrial and marine areas. Distinctive geological features such as the famous causeway stones and dramatic cliff faces combine to create a spectacle of exceptional natural beauty which has shaped our understanding of Earth’s geological history.

Nikki Maguire, Projects Manager with CCGHT said: “We developed these plans on behalf of DAERA NIEA, and through consultation with local communities and the World Heritage Site Steering Group, to identify issues facing the area’s exceptional natural environment, to enhance conservation and protection, and to help ensure that everyone can learn from and enjoy the place sustainably.”

The six-year Management Plan identifies challenges facing the Giant’s Causeway, including overtourism (and its impacts on communities), COVID and climate change.

The Plan also outlines aims and objectives for the Site to 2027, which will be delivered via Action Plans. The 2021-2023 Action Plan lays out activities to be delivered in this period by a range of prominent stakeholders, including site managers the National Trust, Northern Ireland Environment Agency, Geological Survey of Northern Ireland and Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council, among others.

Actions will work towards tackling the challenges identified at the Site and supporting site management.

Patrick Casement, Chair of the Giant’s Causeway World Heritage Site Steering Group, said: “We know the area is facing challenging times due to COVID-19, however, by working together with local groups and other key partners, we aim to support both the World Heritage Site and our local communities.”

Among the many activities outlined in the Plan, CCGHT and partners will work with volunteers to deliver a series of Marine Litter Clean ups along the World Heritage Site’s coastline this summer.