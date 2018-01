A Ballymoney man is accused of causing criminal damage to plant pots, garden ornaments and lights belonging to a woman two days before Christmas last year.

Rudi Paul (34), a lorry driver, with an address at Bannfield, is also accused of harassment of the woman and with attempted criminal damage of a window and back door.

He was represented by defence solicitor Sam Barr at Coleraine Magistrates Court on January 15 where the case was adjourned until February.