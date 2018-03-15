Action Cancer bridal event

Brides-to-be, this is a great opportunity for you to grab a bridal bargain AND help fundraise for Action Cancer.

The Coleraine branch of Action Cancer is holding a spectacular one-day bridal extravaganza at their Railway Road store on March 31.

Thanks to the generosity of a Lisburn wedding dress store, Reflection Bridal Studio, who donated their stock of gowns, the charity is now selling top range bridal, bridesmaids and mother-of-the-bride outfits for some incredible prices.

Shop manager Angela Lamont said: “We have dresses with price labels still attached at £1,000 and £1,200 which we will be selling at £200 to some very lucky brides-to-be.

“Buy any dress on the day and receive 10% discount off your wedding rings purchased at Bonds Jewellers and 10% off suit hire from Tweedy Achenson.

“Plus enter our raffle to win an engagement shoot from awarding winning photographer Catherine MacKenzie worth £275!”

The Action Cancer shop in Coleraine is renowned for its eye-catching, window displays and has, over the years, come up with some creative and innovative fundraisers such as raffles for a designer Marc Jacobs handbag and a recent raffle for an authentic, diamond ring.

For further details on the event on March 31 and for some sneak peeks at the wedding dresses, check out their Facebook page Action Cancer Coleraine shop.