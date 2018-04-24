Action Cancer’s 40 bags, 40 days

A Coleraine teacher who regularly supports Action Cancer has encouraged her colleagues and pupils to join her in a Lenten collection for the charity.

Manager of the Coleraine Action Cancer shop Angie Lamont has paid tribute to supporter Michelle Young who is a lecturer at the North West Regional College in Limavady for her initiative to collect items to donate to fill a bag for each of the 40 days of Lent.

Angie said: “Michelle is a regular donor to our shop in Coleraine on Railway Road.

“She participated in the 40 bags, 40 days campaign last year and this year got her class involved too as part of their citizenship class.

“The students collected donations from family and friends and added items themselves and gathered up a fantastic 40 bags which we were delighted to receive!

“We are really grateful to Michelle and everyone at NWRC in Limavady for their donations as these are essential to keeping our shop running.

“We are still on the look out for good quality men’s and women’s clothing, handbags, shoes and accessories,” added Angie.

Action Cancer is Northern Ireland’s leading, local cancer charity. Their mission is to save lives and support local people through cancer awareness, prevention, detection and support. The Coleraine branch is situated at Railway Road and can be contacted on 028 7035 2235.