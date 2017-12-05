Aghadowey WI celebrate 80th anniversary

Aghadowey Women’s Institute met at the Lodge Hotel, Coleraine, on November 23 to celebrate their 80th anniversary.
They were honoured to have visiting, Federation Chairman, Mrs Elizabeth Warden and Vice Chairman, Mrs Beth Irwin.
Also in attendance were Mrs Agnes Kennedy MBE, Executive Member and Presidents from the other seven institutes from the Lower Bann area.
After a delicious meal, honorary member Mrs Zela Barr cut the anniversary cake which was baked by one of the members, Mrs Sandra Surplus.
The entertainment was provided by some of the past presidents who took everyone on a ‘trip down memory lane’ which was interspersed with song by Miss Diana Culbertson.
President, Mrs Betty Kennedy thanked everyone for attending and taking part in the celebrations. An enjoyable evening was brought to a close by the singing of A Countrywoman’s Song.
