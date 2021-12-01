Aghadowey’s Louie strikes gold at WorldSkills final

Industrial Robotics specialists Louie Heath from Aghadowey, and Brennan Wilson from Ballymena, are both at Northern Regional College and competed as a team.

Gold medallist Louie Heath, who is currently looking for a job, said: “The finals were the most fun I’ve had in my life. We had some hiccups at the start, but we very quickly found our rhythm.

“I ended up watching the Judges running through our program, trying to be as straight faced as possible. I felt like we had very strong and very weak elements in our entry, so I couldn’t go home confident that I had it in the bag.

Northern Regional College’s Louie Heath

“To have seen our names and faces being announced in gold was the most exciting and relieving feeling I’ve ever felt. I wish I could do it all again!”