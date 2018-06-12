All-Ireland cycle in memory of Zachary

In ten days time, a Coleraine dad will begin a gruelling marathon cycle around the coast of Ireland to help ‘break the silence’ on mental health issues in memory of his son.

Terry Geddis, who will be joined by cycling partners David Black, Andy Bartlet, Declan O’Neill, Andrew Mills, Duane Adams, Darren Mulhern every two days, will set off from Morelli’s in Portstewart to cover 1,300 miles in 16 days in aid of the Zachary Geddis Break The Silence Trust.

The Trust was established in memory of Terry and Louise Geddis’ son Zachary who died in 2017 after taking his own life, aged just 20.

Since their heartbreaking loss, the Geddis family have dedicated themselves to bringing more awareness to mental health problems and decreasing the stigma surrounding suicide.

The Trust’s website reads: “Unlike many, Zachary was very open about his struggle with mental illness and had been seeking advice and mental health support since the age of 16. It was at this time that the cracks within the Northern Ireland Mental Health Services started to show.

“Unfortunately Zachary lost the battle against his demons, but that doesn’t mean that his legacy cannot live on through the voices of his friends and family. Already, Zachary’s story has entered the hearts of thousands, the promotion of the ‘Not All Wounds Are Visible’ tag line, has been avidly used since his passing as a way to describe the hidden agenda of mental illness.

“The ZGBTST was developed by the Geddis family, to attempt to prevent any other family from experiencing the heartache that they have been subject too.

To donate to Terry’s fundraising cycle, see https://www.gofundme.com/zgbtst17