Alzheimer’s Society launch

Alzheimer’s Society Causeway has set up a focus group of people affected by dementia to discuss issues that are affecting them and take action to challenge the status quo.

This group consists of both people living with dementia and their carers and family members.

20,400 people in Northern Ireland are living with dementia, including 1,283 in the Causeway area.

Adrian Friel, Services Manager with the Alzheimer’s Society said: “Activities like the official launch of the Causeway Focus Group illustrate how taking action can help people affected by dementia to feel more included in their community and be able to live the life that they want.”

The charity provides information and support, to find out more call the National Dementia Helpline on 0300 222 1122 or visit alzheimers.org.uk/DAW