Alzheimer’s Society to hold talks on dementia

Alzheimer’s Society Causeway is holding free information sessions in Coleraine for people who want to learn more about dementia.

The talk titled “An Overview of Dementia and Understanding Unusual Behaviours” will provide people with information and support about dementia.

Feb 15: 7.30pm – 9pm West Bann Development (Bertie Peacock building). Feb 21: 10.30am – 12pm Ballysally Youth and Community Centre. Feb 27: 2.30pm – 4pm Harpur’s Hill Community Centre. March 9: 2.30pm – 4pm Millburn Community Centre.

For further information about the carer information programme or caring for someone with

dementia please contact Aoife McMaster, Dementia Support Worker on 028 7035 8887.