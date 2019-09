The Deputy Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council Alderman Sharon McKillop has helped to launch the annual RAFA Wings Appeal with members of the Causeway Coast branch.

Alderman McKillop is pictured with Reverend John Knox, Wings Appeal Organiser Joe O’Connor, Ronnie Galbraith, Welfare Officer Georgina Shiels, Jim Nicholl, Lady Girvan, Deputy Lord Leiutenant for County Londonderry and Bertie Shiels.