Appeal launched to find missing Ann Penney

Police are appealing on social media for help to locate missing Ann Penney.

In a post on Facebook a PSNI spokesman said: "ANN PENNEY was last seen on Friday the 13th of April 2018, at approximately 12 noon in the Bushmills area.

"It is believed she is wearing black cardigan with pink top underneath, blue jeans and black boots."

He said Ann is approximately 5ft 1ins tall, of slim build, with red/burgundy hair which she normally wears in a ponytail. Ann has brown eyes and has distinctive dots tattooed on the knuckles of her right hand.

Anyone with any relevant information to help police locate Ann is asked to contact 01, quoting reference 900 of 17/04/18.