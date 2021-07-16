Archibald requests north coast walk-in vaccine clinic

The East Derry MLA said: “We have had a very successful vaccination roll-out across the north and a number of walk-in vaccine clinics over the past couple which are a very convenient way for people to get the vaccine.

“There hasn’t yet been a walk-in clinic on the north coast so today I’ve written to the Department of Health to request that a walk-in vaccine clinic is facilitated in the Coleraine Portstewart/Portrush area.

“With case numbers rising it is important that as many people as possible take up the opportunity to get vaccinated.