Artisan trade fair for local businesses

Talk, see and sample!

Any business interested in using or stocking locally made artisan food, arts, crafts or jewellery is invited to attend the first Local Artisan Trade Fair on Monday, March 26, from 6-9pm, in the Marine Hotel, Ballycastle.

It is part of the Artisan Connect Programme, a collaboration between our award-winning Naturally North Coast and Glens Artisan Market and the Heart of the Glens Landscape Partnership Scheme (Big Lottery Funded).

Admission is free and this event is not open to the public, trade only.

The first Local Artisan Trade Fair aims to give local businesses a chance to talk to local producers and makers, see some of the fantastic high quality arts, crafts and jewellery, and sample delicious foods being produced across our region, so that they can think about using or stocking them in their business.

Accommodation providers are encouraged to look at luxurious local natural soaps, balms or candles for their accommodation, local art and craft for their shelves and walls, or unique reclaimed wood and stone garden furniture and sculpture for their outdoor spaces.

Food providers are being encouraged to think about using locally grown or made produce such as free range eggs (hen, duck, quail), goat bacon and cabrito meat, rose veal, free range pork chorizo, venison salami, smoke-roasted organic salmon, smoked condiments, dulse and kelp seaweed products, Dexter beef, fresh pasta, ice-cream, jams, hand-painted cookies, savoury soda-bread, gluten free wheaten bread, fudge, chocolate, boiled sweets, and craft beer and ales.

Gift shops and galleries can consider stocking local painted artworks, glass and wood artworks and craft pieces, fine art or fun costume jewellery, local textile designs, and soaps, candles and balms made using all natural ingredients such as beeswax, goats’ milk or local botanicals.

It is hoped that businesses will avail of this opportunity to come along to talk to producers and see and sample their wares. Enquiries to Melanie Brown on 07835 403339.