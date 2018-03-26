Aspire Millburn and Ballysally

Aspire Ballysally & Millburn Community Partnership are holding two important events tomorrow (March 28) at 7pm at Ballysally Youth & Community Centre on Thursday, March 29 at 7pm at Calf Lane Kitchen, Maple Drive, Millburn.

Aspire is a collaboration of grassroots community groups working to support the Ballysally and Millburn communities.

The group recently conducted a comprehensive survey of the needs of the local area which involved extensive

consultation with the community through door-to- door surveys, focus groups, online surveys and drop-boxes in local businesses.

The March events are being held to inform the community and wider stakeholders about the findings of the survey and to outline Aspire’s plans to provide future services to meet the needs of local residents.

The events will offer those participating the opportunity to hear more about the collective views of the community and some of the new ideas that may be implemented in the future.

Anyone requiring more details on the results of the consultation or the future projects to be delivered by Aspire, should contact Project Manager, Brendan Patterson on 028 7032 9550 or managerfof@btconnect.com

