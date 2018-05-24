Atlantic Sessions to return in Autumn

Following the sell-out success of Atlantic Sessions last year and its 2017 NI Tourism Award for most Innovative Event, Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council will be bringing Atlantic Sessions back to the Causeway Coast from November 15 - 18.

Over 50 of Northern Ireland’s finest musicians will perform live in over 25 venues across the four days, including coffee shops, hotels, restaurants, music venues and bars.

Now celebrating its tenth anniversary, Atlantic Sessions is this year working in partnership with Bushmills Irish Whiskey and Tourism Ireland. Live music ranges from traditional, bluegrass and americana to electronic, indie and acoustic singer-songwriters.

Mayor Cllr Joan Baird said: “Since its inception, Atlantic Sessions has evolved into a premier music event which has given a platform to many of Northern Ireland’s most exciting home-grown talent.

The Atlantic Sessions Early Bird Festival Pass is now on sale from www.atlanticsessions.com. The full line-up will be announced in August.