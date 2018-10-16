Auditions for BLDS

Ballymoney Literary and Debating Society (or BLDS, as it is affectionately known) would very much like to hear from actors old and new as the Society prepares to hold open auditions for its 2019 Three-Act Festival production.

If you’re aged from 21 years upwards and fancy acting with one of NI’s oldest established and most successful amateur drama groups, do come along to auditions in Ballymoney Town Hall, on November 5 at 8pm. People will be seen in the order in which they arrive and then there’s no need to prepare anything as anyone auditioning will be given a piece from the script to look at just before reading for a possible part.

It’s hoped that BLDS’s 2019 Festival play will be ‘Rlatively Speaking’ by Alan Ayckbourn.

Further information, if required, can be obtained from the producer via: jeremyslewis@hotmail.com