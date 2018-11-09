Auditions for Portrush Music Society’s Sister Act the Muscial

Would you love to be singing and dancing on stage, with a great group of people?

Then why not come along and audition for Sister Act –the most heavenly musical!

After the success of their production of ‘Hello Dolly!’ in September of this year, Portrush Music Society are primed and ready to tackle their next big show.

Sister Act follows the journey of Deloris Van Cartier; a disco diva hiding in a convent under protective custody, who helps her fellow sisters find their voices as she rediscovers her own.

Sister Act is a ‘feel-amazing’ musical comedy smash based on the hit 1992 film, which starred the legendary Whoopi Goldberg. It is brimming full of powerful gospel music, outrageous dancing and laugh a minute quips.

Portrush Music Society are keen to bring this heavenly hilarious show back to local audiences in the Riverside Theatre, Coleraine, in September 2019. The production team are already busy, visualising how to set this musical masterpiece and fine tuning the score. The only thing missing is a vivacious cast....

Auditions for Sister Act are taking place on Tuesday, November 20, from 7.30pm, in The Royal Court Hotel. This audition will be an open audition. Material can be requested from the secretary by emailing helensecretarypms@gmail.com.

Anyone wishing to audition for a specific role or for the chorus should attend this audition date.

Portrush Music Society are keen to see many old faces back on stage, while welcoming new

members. If anyone has any further questions, please feel free to contact through email or via their Facebook page.