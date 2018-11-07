Award for local pharmacy

Staff at Campbell’s Pharmacy, Portrush were recently awarded the 50th accreditation for the Health + Pharmacy initiative by the Health and Social Care Board (HSCB) and the Public Health Agency (PHA).

To be awarded Health + Pharmacy status, the pharmacy demonstrated that it met 16 quality standards relating to public health.

The status also recognises the work the staff do with the community to offer advice and services on improving health.

For example, Pharmacist Vincent Campbell and his team worked with the Ballybogey 50+ community group by delivering monthly health and wellbeing talks on different topics. Topics covered included living with long term conditions, coping with COPD and using inhalers correctly, keeping medicines safe in the home, common joint problems and how to treat them, looking after your heart and care in the sun.

Vincent said: “The award is a huge pat on the back for all of the staff and their hard work. Our customers can be proud of the extra effort made by the team to help deliver a caring, modern and approachable level of health care responsive to patients’ needs, despite the very challenging financial circumstances community pharmacists face.”

The pharmacy now has a Health and Wellbeing adviser Leanne Elder who holds the Public Health Level 2 Award in Understanding Health Improvement.