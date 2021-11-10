Award winning producers at Cloonavin

Businesses who achieved 2021 Blas na hÉireann Irish Food Awards and Great Taste Awards were invited to the event by the Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council, Councillor Richard Holmes.

With the area renowned for the incredible products made, sourced and grown locally, it provided an opportunity to pay tribute to the quality and creativity within the flourishing food sector.

Congratulating the producers, Councillor Holmes, said: “It is very encouraging to see so many of our incredible food and drink businesses enjoying success through these well-respected food awards. Causeway Coast and Glens enjoys a deserved reputation for the provenance and quality of our produce and they reflect the passion and dedication of the people behind them.

“As consumers we are very fortunate to have such a vast array of produce originating here in our Borough. Buying local is beneficial for our economy but it also offers important environmental benefits as well, cutting down on food miles and promoting greater sustainability which is something we all need to consider.

“Taste Causeway is committed to promoting Causeway Coast and Glens as a foodie destination and it is inspiring to see a like-minded group working together to showcase what makes our local produce sector so special.

“We are immensely proud of our producers, particularly following the challenges of the pandemic, and I’m very pleased to be able to recognise them in this way.”

2021 Blas na hÉireann winners:

Tartine at Distillers Arms - Gold award for Pickle Sauce; Broighter Gold Oil - Gold award for Basil Oil and Bronze award for Natural Oil; Taste Joy - Gold award for Double Roasted Crunchy Peanut Butter; Corndale Farm –Bronze award for Garlic & Black Pepper Salami; Causeway Coffee - Gold award for Grainne Coffee; Dundarave Estate - Bronze award for Spiced Plum & Damson Jam and Apple Cider Vinegar.

Great Taste Awards 2021 winners:

Dundarave Estate: One Star Great Taste Award for Apple Juice, Apple & Pear Juice and Apple Cider Vinegar; Amazin Grazin - One Star Great Taste Award - Wheaten Bread Mix; North Coast Chocolates - One Star Great Taste Award - Chocolate Bonbon; Morellis - Three Star Great Taste Award - Caramelised Hazelnut, Two Star Great Taste Award - Clotted Cream with Amarena Cherry, One Star Great Taste Award – Pistachio, Sicilian Pistachio, Clotted Cream with Strawberries, Clotted cream with Lemon Curd, Brown Butter Bourbon and Mango Sorbet; Causeway Coffee - One Star Great Taste Award - Ciara Coffee; Irish Black Butter - One Star Great Taste Award - Irish Butter Hazelnut Spread.

1. The Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council Councillor Richard Holmes pictured with Great Taste Award winner Alastair Bell of Irish Black Butter Photo Sales

2. The Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council Councillor Richard Holmes pictured with Great Taste Award winner Lisa Bailey from North Coast Chocolates Photo Sales

3. The Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council Councillor Richard Holmes pictured at Cloonavin with Great Taste Award and Blas nah Eireann winners from Causeway Coast and Glens Photo Sales

4. The Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council Councillor Richard Holmes pictured with Blas na hEireann winner Alastair Crown from Corndale Farm Photo Sales