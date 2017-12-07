Ballycastle man successfully applies to have driving licence restored early

A construction industry foreman who said being a part-time disc jockey had contributed to him drinking and being banned from the road for five years after three excess alcohol driving convictions, has now successfully applied to have his licence restored early.

Rory Patterson (37), of Moyarget Road, Ballycastle, went into the witness box at Coleraine Magistrates Court on December 4 to say his road ban was affecting his career in the building industry.

In April 2014 he was given a five-year ban after his third drink driving conviction.

At the December 4 court, Patterson said: “I need my licence to go further in my career; it would help to have it back.”

District Judge Liam McNally recalled how he had imposed a five-year driving ban and a five months prison sentence suspended for three years in April 2014 for Patterson’s third drink-driving conviction.

He told the defendant he had brought the ban upon himself.

Patterson told the court: “At that time I was going through a bad time and drink was a problem; I was a DJ at weekends and out at night clubs and venues.

“I’ve changed. When I walked out of this court it was a wake-up call that I could have gone to jail.”

The judge said he had received a reference from Patterson’s employer and also from a clergyman.

Granting the application, Judge McNally said: “I’m satisfied that the person who appears before me has radically changed and put his past behind him.”

He told Patterson he would have to re-sit his driving test and pay for “very expensive” insurance before going back on the road.