Ballycastle Rotary are cooking up a Big Breakfast!

As part of its customary programme of events, the Rotary Club of Ballycastle will be hosting a Charity Breakfast in aid of the Good Morning Ballycastle (GMB) Support Scheme.

Monies raised from the charity breakfast will, in GMB, help fund a vital outreach service, providing care and support to the elderly, vulnerable and incapacitated within the greater Moyle area.

Volunteers from both Rotary and GMB will, once more, be on hand to oversee proceedings.

Join them on Saturday, April 28 from 8am-11.30am in the Central Restaurant, Ballycastle.

Suggested donations of £10 per adult and £5 per child will allow patrons to enjoy a full breakfast expertly prepared using local produce and all under the watchful eye of Central proprietor, Gemma McHenry.

This year, a ticket and self-service system will hopefully ensure all requirements are catered for. If you cannot attend, donations can be posted to: Mrs Brenda Caher, 19 Caman Drive, Ballycastle BT54 6ER (cheques payable to: Rotary Club of Ballycastle).

With an underlying ethos of charitable work, encapsulated by the motto ‘Service above self’, Rotary embraces men and women who share a common interest in helping others. Rotary clubs share a passion and commitment to assisting and improving communities both locally and across the world.

Each member enjoys giving something back, as well as building business and social networking opportunities, learning new skills and having a huge amount of fun.

For further information, please contact Club President John Ward on 07767300528.