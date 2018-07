Ballymoney Church of God has a heart for mission and has always placed great emphasis on demonstrating God’s love in a practical way.

Pastors Jonathan and Yvonne Payne along with Pastor Jon Ogle recently presented a cheque for £1,400 to Lyndal Speers who coordinates the Church’s ‘Cherish a Child’ community project that helps respond to needs of children. This magnificent sum was raised through the offering received on the final evening of their Big Tent! 4 Night Gospel Crusade.