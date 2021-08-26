Ballymoney project to get £246k from IFI peace boost

Ulidia Training in Ballymoney is one of 12 successful projects in the latest funding round and it will receive £246,877 for a period of two years.

The IFI has allocated £2,356,535/€2,639,319 to further support community projects across Northern Ireland and the southern border counties at a critical time in peace building work.

The IFI was set up by the British and Irish governments as an independent organisation in 1986.

Paddy Harte, chairman of the International Fund for Ireland

It delivers a range of peace and reconciliation initiatives across Northern Ireland and the southern border counties.

Funding has been allocated to projects within the IFI’s Peace Impact Programme (PIP) and Personal Youth Development Programme (PYDP).

Ulidia Training works with both sides of the community to help diffuse tensions that could arise and escalate to violence.

They are committed to a Restorative Justice Practice model in the region that uses engagement and other methods to deal with difficult community issues.

Funded groups currently face many obstacles including dealing with the long-term effects of the pandemic, some are also working hard to remove the influence of paramilitaries as well as offering alternative paths to create more opportunities and positive life choices.

Paddy Harte, IFI Chairman says: “Peace and reconciliation work is experiencing a particularly challenging period. The long-term effects of the coronavirus pandemic are just beginning and social impact issues such as mental health, employment and financial struggles are affecting many. The IFI will continue to encourage community development and leadership giving each generation the tools and opportunities they need to prosper and grow.”