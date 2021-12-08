Ballymoney £25m building development

Foxleigh Meadow, which will be home to almost 180 properties, is in phase one of four stages with completion of all properties expected by 2025.

The development represents an investment of £25m making it one of Hagan Home’s biggest projects in recent years. 100 construction workers will be employed during the building phases and EMA Contracts Ltd will oversee the project.

The company went live on the site in July but building of the properties has now begun with the show home set to launch to the public this month.

A computer generated image of Foxleigh Meadow, Ballymoney

Foxleigh Meadow will feature 179 properties including apartments, townhouses, semi-detached and detached properties. Prices will range from £160,000 to £325,000.

Located at Charlotte Street in Ballymoney, the development boasts modern, family living featuring striking exteriors and spacious interiors and guaranteeing high-quality fixtures and fittings throughout.

Speaking about the site, Chair of Hagan Homes, James Hagan said: “We are delighted to kickstart work on the Foxleigh Meadow development, which is one our biggest in recent years.

“The range of properties on offer and their stunning aesthetics make this a beautiful addition to the NI property market.

Pictured is James Hagan, Founder and Chair, Hagan Homes

“It’s a bittersweet moment to unveil the site to the NI homemaker because it marks one of our final projects here.

“We have made the decision to stop purchasing any further sites in Northern Ireland because of the challenges we face from an intensely bureaucratic planning system but we know this site and our others that will follow in the very near future will be built with love and ensure we leave a lasting legacy in Northern Ireland.”