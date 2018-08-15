Ballymoney PT shortlisted for award

A personal trainer from Ballymoney has been shortlisted for Northern Ireland’s first ever Health and Fitness Awards sponsored by Centra.

Grace Smith from Forge Personal Training is in the running for Female Personal Trainer of the Year sponsored by Gym Co.

Over 200 entries were received and independently judged by a highly experienced panel from the health and fitness industry made up of former Ulster, Ireland and British Lions rugby star Stephen Ferris, Centra Ambassador and leading Northern Ireland nutritionist Jane McClenaghan, leading personal trainer Ian Young, fitness blogger Aly Harte and Sunday Life Editor Martin Breen.

The awards comprise of 15 categories to recognise the outstanding achievements of the local health and fitness industry including Gym of the Year, Personal Trainer of the Year, Best Corporate Wellness Programme, Retailer of the Year and Healthy Food Outlet of the Year.

Speaking on behalf of the judges, Stephen Ferris said: “I am delighted to be on the judging panel for the inaugural Health and Fitness Awards sponsored by Centra. I think it’s about time this industry was recognised for all of its hard work, dedication and the role it plays in helping people live a healthier lifestyle.

“My fellow judges and I were so impressed by the standard of entries and it was a very hard job to shortlist all of the categories.

“We were blown away with the stories we read about what individuals, companies and charities are doing across Northern Ireland and the calibre was very high so all the entrants should be proud of the work they are doing.”