Bank manager hits right notes

He who pays the piper...helps the charity!

Branch manager of Ulster Bank in Coleraine, William Black, who is an accomplished piper with Donegal based Manorcunningham Pipe Band, has been successfully busking outside Ulster Bank in the centre of the town.

The talented musician took time out from his everyday job to entertain customers and shoppers in the centre of Coleraine to raise funds for depression charity AWARE.

William started to learn the bagpipes aged eight and with his pipe band competes in grade 2 competitions throughout Ireland and Scotland.

As well as playing a range of Scottish and Irish traditional songs and airs William also had wet sponges thrown at him to help raise vital funds for AWARE. Branch staff also completed cycling challenges in branch and the team so far have raised almost £1000.

“It’s been a fantastic experience and the people of Coleraine have been extremely generous and we’d like to thank them wholeheartedly for their support. I thoroughly enjoyed being out in the Diamond and was delighted to play special requests for anyone who asked,” he said.

Staff from Ulster Bank across Northern Ireland are raising funds for AWARE as part of the Bank’s annual One Week in June campaign. The charity partnership aims to help AWARE enhance and expand its support group network.

“Our weekly and fortnightly support sessions are a lifeline for many who attend, as discussing and sharing experiences with fellow sufferers and AWARE facilitators is an essential element of the recovery process.” explained Teresa Sloan, AWARE. “Anyone from any background, gender, religion or ethnicity can develop a mental illness and we want to encourage people to speak up, act and reach out for help at an early stage.”