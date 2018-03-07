Be ‘Bold for Progress’ on International Women’s Day

Hot on the heels of the hugely successful, inaugural Female Entrepreneurs Conference, Be Bold for Change, which was held at Drenagh Estate, last March. Causeway Enterprise Agency and Women in Business are back with an even bigger event.

As usual it take’s place on International Women’s day, Thursday 8th March and will be hosted by broadcaster and entrepreneur Sarah Travers, at the Galgorm Resort and Spa.

The theme of this year’s conference is “Be Bold for Progress” it has been designed to inspire, by providing with world class speakers and role models who will share their view on building a business for the future, what it will look like in the future and how we will work in it.

This year’s keynote speakers are Norah Casey and Grainne Kelly.

Norah is a broadcaster and publishing entrepreneur was formerly a Dragon in the popular television series Dragons’ den and is a well-known radio and television personality.

Grainne Kelly is a mother-of-two and a former travel agent who revolutionized the child travel industry by inventing BubbleBum: the world’s FIRST inflatable booster seat.

Jayne Taggart, CEO of Causeway Enterprise said; “Encouraging more Female entrepreneurs to ‘Be Bold for Progress’, by growing their existing business or starting a new one, is crucial to our economic future. We are delighted to be able to deliver a world class event with our partners at Women in Business.

“Following the success of last year’s conference our sponsors jumped on board again, this year Causeway Coast and Glens and Mid and East Antrim Councils are headlining the event together, demonstrating collaboration at its best.

“Our keynote speakers and panel are all outstanding examples of what Female entrepreneurs can achieve and our delegates must agree as the tickets are already selling fast. There was so much positive feedback after last year’s event, so we are working hard to raise the bar again. I can’t wait to see everyone on the 8th March, it’s definitely not one to be missed.”

Over 300 delegates will attend the Female Entrepreneurs Conference 2018, made up of business owners, entrepreneurs and start-ups.

The event is also supported by, Causeway Chamber, Enterprise Northern Ireland & Ulster University Business School. The female entrepreneurs panel, a popular feature of last year’s conference is back too, with names to be announced.

For more information about the Be Bold For Progress Female Entrepreneur Conference contact http://www.causeway-enterprise.co.uk/