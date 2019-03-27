Bee Heard gig in Atlantic

The Atlantic Lounge in Portrush are hosting a band nightfundraiser for Bee Heard on Saturday, April 6.

The exciting selection of bands performing includes Villa in France, Sleeping Outside, blxxd, American Guinea Pig, Eoin Agnew and Videotape.

Entry is £5 at the door, starting at 9pm and is strictly 18+. The money raised will help Bee Heard to continue to provide their mental health services in the local community.

Bee Heard is run by and for those affected by mental illness and provides a safe place for adults in times of need, with no referral necessary. For more information on Bee Heard, check Facebook or Twitter, email contact@beeheard.org.uk or phone 028 70343886. They are based at 22a New Row, Coleraine and are open on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday 11am-4pm.