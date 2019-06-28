Belfast Zoo name baby giraffe in memory of tragic seven-month old boy

Belfast Zoo’s baby giraffe has been named in honour of seven-month-old baby George Evans who tragically passed away after being born with severe neurological problems.

George Evans, a little boy from Coleraine, was born in January last year but sadly passed away in August.

PACEMAKER BELFAST 28/06/2019 George's Mum Kirsty Doherty watches on with her daughter Grace and Family and Friends as George (the Giraffe) came outside for the first time for visitors.

His mother, Kirtsy, set up a blog named ‘George and the Giraffe’ to document the little boy’s precious memories online.

The name George and the Giraffe comes from baby George’s adorable companion giraffe teddy, which gave him great comfort throughout his journey.

Belfast Zoo say they will name the new baby giraffe ‘Bellygeorge’ in his memory.

The giraffe calves born at Belfast Zoo are traditionally named after ‘Bally’ towns, which is why the giraffe calf will be known as ‘Ballygeorge’.

PACEMAKER BELFAST 28/06/2019' George Evans, pictured with his favourite giraffe teddy

Zoo manager, Alyn Cairns, said: “It is a great honour to be able to name our adorable baby giraffe in memory of baby George and his family’s touching story of ‘George and the Giraffe’.

“We are humbled by all of the public support, from all of the amazing people across Northern Ireland in favour of naming our baby giraffe after little George. We would like to thank everyone for their kind name suggestions and we will keep all the other suggestions for future giraffe births,’’ he added.

Baby George’s mother, Kirsty, said: “I would like to say a massive thank you to all of the team at Belfast Zoo for honouring our baby boy by calling the new giraffe calf Ballygeorge’.”

“We, as a family, are absolutely delighted! It will be so special for us to come visit and watch the baby giraffe as he grows. What an amazing and special tribute this will be, all in honour of our little hero ‘Baby George Evans’.”

Belfast Zoo’s gorgeous George will be on view every day over the summer.