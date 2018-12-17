Bin collection times over Christmas

Bin and food waste caddy collections (if applicable) scheduled for Tuesday, December 25, will take place on Saturday, December 22, except for Limavady council legacy area when collections will take place on Friday, December 28.

Collections will take place as normal on Wednesday, December 26, except for Limavady council legacy area when collections will take place on Saturday, December 29.

Bin and food waste caddy collections (if applicable) scheduled for Tuesday, January 1, will take place on Friday, January 4, for Limavady council legacy area and Saturday, December 29, for Coleraine and Moyle council legacy areas.

No change to collections for households in Ballymoney council legacy area.

Please present bin and/or food waste caddy at the normal collection point no later than 7am.