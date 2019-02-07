BLDS raise curtain on Drama Festival

Ballymoney Literary & Debating Society (BLDS) will be producing the opening night’s performance of Ballymoney Drama Festival on Friday, March 1.

The Society will be presenting Alan Ayckbourn’s classic Sixties comedy Relatively Speaking.

Relatively Speaking is one of Sir Alan Ayckbourn’s first, half-dozen plays out of 75 in total and it has a brilliantly constructed plot, which revolves around misunderstandings and disastrous, incorrect assumptions made between four people during the course of one, summer Sunday in 1960s Britain. Very much a Sixties play which contains a few, now-outmoded views of social mores, it’s nevertheless extremely funny and, simultaneously, a gentle satire on the British idiosyncrasy to avoid confrontation, at all costs, in new or unexpected social situations.

The company’s most recent trophies were won at the 2017 Ulster One-Act Finals, where it achieved both a Director’s Commendation and a Best Acting Award for An Englishman Abroad.