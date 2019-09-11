Bradley secures community pass for Castlerock residents

A community pass is to be introduced for residents of Castlerock to give them free entry into Downhill Demense.

DUP MLA Maurice Bradley lobbied the National Trust after a group of residents approached him to raise concerns that charges were being introduced at the Castlerock entrance to the Demense.

Charges have been in place at the Lion’s Gate and Bishop’s Gate entrance for a number of years during peak season. Charges had also been in place at the Castlerock entrance up until last year when feedback from the community prompted the removal of the charge for a trial period.

“The National Trust has now made the decision to reintroduce charges at Castlerock from next year,” explained Bradley.

“I met with a group of residents who were not in favour of this charge given the fact that they have been permitted free access to the estate for more than a century.

“There are residents who access the Demesne on a daily basis and a charge would have been detrimental to them.

“I began negotiations with the National Trust and I am delighted that they have confirmed that when these charges do come into force next year that a community pass will be available for residents wishing to access the estate.

“As yet I am not sure of how and when residents will be able to apply for a pass, however I would like to thank the National Trust for their response and for a quick resolution to the issue.”