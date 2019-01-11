Brainman is back

Northern Ireland’s popular mentalist David Meade is back on the road again with his brand new show Brainman.

The show is touring the Province, with dates including Lisburn’s Island Arts Centre on January 19, Theatre at the Mill in Newtownabbey on January 26, Market Place Theatre Armagh on February 1, Riverside Theatre Coleraine on February 15, Strule Arts Centre Omagh on February 16, IMC in Banbridge on March 2 and March 30, McNeill Theatre Larne on March 8, the City Hotel in Londonderry on March 15, the Ulster Hall Belfast on March 16, the Braid in Ballymena on March 22, and the Roe Valley Arts Centre in Limavady on March 29.

Having just returned from the USA to deliver his funniest and most incredible show yet, Mindreader David Meade – the first mentalist to win a Million dollars in a Las Vegas casino – will blow your mind as he does the impossible live on stage, right in front of you.

Now performing all over the world, David’s coming back to home soil to blow minds across the country.

His last record-breaking tour sold out everywhere, so grab your tickets now and look forward to a jaw dropping performance that your whole family of all ages will never forget,

For more information on tour dates and to buy tickets log onto davidmeade.co.uk.