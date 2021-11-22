BREAKING: Ballymoney fire declared ‘major incident’

22/11/21 McAuley Multimedia.. Firefighters tackle a major blaze in a factory complex on the Ballymena Road in Ballymoney Co Antrim..Pic Steven McAuley/McAuley Multimedia

The fire is at industrial premises, previously known as Fleming Poultry, Ballymena Road, Ballymoney.

Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service Group Commander David Nichol said: “Firefighters from across Northern Ireland are currently tackling a major fire at industrial premises, previously known as Fleming Poultry, Ballymena Road, Ballymoney.

“Currently over 100 firefighters, including 9 Officers, 15 pumping appliances and 10 specialist appliances are on scene dealing with the incident.

22/11/21 McAuley Multimedia.. Firefighters tackle a major blaze in a factory complex on the Ballymena Road in Ballymoney Co Antrim..Pic Steven McAuley/McAuley Multimedia

“Northern Ireland Fire Rescue Service (NIFRS) have declared this a ‘Major Incident’ and have put arrangements in place to maintain emergency response cover across Northern Ireland.

“NIFRS are asking local residents to remain in their homes and to keep doors and windows closed.

“The cause of fire is under investigation.”