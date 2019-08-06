Breathe Easy Causeway launches new season of meetings and support

Breathe Easy Causeway has long been recognised as one of the top Lung Support groups in the UK, leading the battle to combat respiratory illness.

Their new season of meetings starts on Thursday, September 5, with meetings being held each month until May next year.

The get togethers take place at the Cinnamon Café at The Sandel Centre, Coleraine. The two hour meetings start at 7pm from now until November.

Chairperson Margaret Henry said: “Although our main aim is to provide expert and valuable advice to people battling with severe breathing difficulties, fun and friendship come high on a diverse programme.

”Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease is the Cinderella of the major health issues. Few people realise that it is the fifth biggest threat to life in the UK. This is why it is necessary that we build upon our campaign to make people aware of this severe breathing disorder and how best to lead a healthier lifestyle.”

Guest speaker on September 5 will be Limavady poet and farmer Brian Rankin.