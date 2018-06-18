Brian is stepping out on 50 mile fundraiser

A Rasharkin man is preparing to undertake a 50 mile wlk to raise funds for guide dogs - admirable enough but when you take into account the fact that Brian Doherty has sight loss himself, it’s all the more remarkable!

52-year-old Brian suffers from a condition called Retinitis Pigmentosa.

This is the third year he will undertake the trek from his home town to Ballycastle via the Scenic Glens of Antrim to raise funds for Guide Dogs NI.

Brian said: “I don’t feel I’m at the stage to need a guide dog myself.

“However I know what an amazing difference they can make to other people with sight loss, which is why I am passionate about fundraising for Guide Dogs.

“This is the third year we’ve done this challenge and the support I’ve received has been fantastic.

“The community spirit never fails to amaze me and I just hope people will join in and dig deep again.”

Last year more than 50 friends, family and members of the local community walked alongside Brian on his challenge.

The date for the fundraising 50 mile walk is Sunday, July 8 and Brian’s route will run as follows:

8.30am – Cargan Filling Station

10.45am – Cushendall Tower

12 noon – Cushendun Spar

2.15pm - Torr Head car park

4pm – Ballyvoy at Hunter’s pub

4.30pm – Marine Hotel, Ballycastle

5.45pm - Finish

For more information on getting involved and a link to Brian’s fundraising page, search ‘The Doc’s 50 Mile Walk in Aid of Guide Dogs NI’ on Facebook.