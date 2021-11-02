‘Building a United Community Fund’- last chance to apply
A new simplified process is in place to help non-profit groups in Causeway Coast and Glens apply to the ‘Building a United Community Fund’ before the closing date of November 30.
The fund managed by Council’s Good Relations team is designed to support and develop projects that promote positive relationships in communities through respect, understanding and tolerance between people of differing religious beliefs, political opinions and race.
Applications, for projects that will be delivered by the end of February 2022, must be submitted by Tuesday , November 30 at 12noon.
If you would like to apply to the Building a United Community Fund before the closing date, you can contact the Good Relations team at [email protected] or telephone 07598 403773.
For more information visit https://www.causewaycoastandglens.gov.uk/grantsandfunding/building-a-united-community-fund.