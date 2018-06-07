Bushmills WI host Riada Spring meeting

Bushmills WI hosted the Riada Spring meeting in the Village Hall, Portballintrae.

Moira Johnston, Area Chairperson and President of Bushmills WI welcomed Executive Member, Mrs Marlene Walsh, and members of the other six institutes in the Area – Armoy, Ballintoy, Ballymoney, Bushmills, Mosside and Portrush.

Wendy Gallagher with a hamper showing produce from her tours.

The Sub-committee members gave reports on what had happened throughout the year in the various activities in which The Women’s Institute is involved.

Armoy, Ballymoney and Mosside gave a summary of the programme each institute had for the past year.

The guest speaker was Wendy Gallagher, daughter of one of Bushmills WI’s longest-serving members. After training and lecturing in Travel and Tourism, Wendy decided to combine her love of her native countryside with her interest in local produce and this is how Causeway Coast Foodie Tours came into being.

During her illustrated talk about her six tours, Wendy’s passion for the local area, its people, its food and its food producers was very evident.

The Area Competition Results were as follows:

Baking, shortbread – 1st Mosside, 2nd Ballymoney, 3rd Armoy

Baking, gingerbread – 1st Ballintoy, 2nd Armoy, 3rd Bushmills

Flower-arranging, Theme: The Seaside – 1st Bushmills, 2nd Ballintoy, 3rd Armoy

Scrapbook page – 1st Mosside, 2nd Bushmills, 3rd Ballymoney

Twiddlemuff - 1st Bushmills, 2nd Mosside, 3rd Ballymoney

Beaded necklace – 1st Ballymoney, 2nd Ballintoy, 3rd Armoy

Presentation of Awards

Avis Coleman Cup for highest scoring institute in competition - Bushmills

Grace Patton Cup for runner up – Mosside

Jubilee Cup for Best Overall Entry - Evelyn McCollum, Bushmills, Twiddlemuff

Inez Richmond Trophy for Bowls – Ruby Christie, Armoy

Rae Cochrane Trophy for Quiz – Armoy

Scrapbook Trophy – Mosside

Golf Trophy – Margaret Gillan, Armoy

Drama Trophy- Armoy

Music Trophy- Armoy

Other Awards and Ribbons

Armoy- Full Circles for Lorna McClure and for Inez Richmond, eight ribbons

Ballymoney- three Silver pins, eight ribbons

Portrush - one Silver pin, one ribbon

A delicious supper was provided by Bushmills WI Mosside WI provided musical entertainment and a sing-along. The floral gift for the guest speaker was tastefully provided by Armoy WI and the Vote of Thanks was given by Ballintoy WI.