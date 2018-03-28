Enterprise fund is ready to receive business applications

Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council’s Enterprise Fund is now open for applicants.

Aimed at businesses who have been trading for less than two years, it is designed to maximise innovative opportunities for start-ups and promote future growth.

The Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council Councillor Joan Baird OBE said: “After its successful introduction which saw eight local businesses receive financial support, we are delighted to now be seeking our second round of applicants. Encouraging economic prosperity in our area will ensure a new generation of entrepreneurs gain practical support which is essential for success.”

The Enterprise Fund is about developing start-up businesses that need assistance in taking the next step in their growth plan. This may be a new piece of equipment, developing IT infrastructure, implementing a significant marketing campaign or product and design development. This fund is aimed at supporting fledgling businesses to address barriers to growth using innovative approaches.

The fund opens on Monday 16th April and will close on Friday 18th May at 12 noon.

Application forms and further information can be found online at: www.causewaycoastandglens.gov.uk/grantsandfunding/

Hard copies are also available by emailing Council’s Funding Unit at: grants@causewaycoastandglens.gov.uk/

Any queries in relation to the Enterprise Fund should be directed to: bridget.mccaughan@causewaycoastandglens.gov.uk