Hundreds of careers up for grabs at major jobs fair

Jobseekers in the Causeway and Glens council area will be able to see the roles available on their doorstep at a major fair.

The Department for Communities - in partnership with Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council - is hosting their first joint major Job Fair in Coleraine Leisure Centre on Thursday March 8 between 10am and 3pm.

More than 35 employers will take part from a range of sectors including retail, hospitality, engineering and many more.

Admission to the event is free.

Employers will be promoting the vacancies they have available to prospective jobseekers. A full list of employers can be found at www.nidirect.gov.uk/causeway-job-fair

“This event plans to be a one-stop-shop with a wide range of sectors under one roof, and is an opportunity for those searching for their first job, changing career, or simply looking for some advice with CV or interview skills," said Heather McKeown, Employer Engagement Executive, from the Department for Communities.

"With more than 400 jobs being promoted it is a fantastic opportunity to make connections and get advice. I would encourage as many people as possible to visit the job fair and take the next steps on your career path.”

Advice and training organisations, including specialist disability organisations will be on hand to provide support on training and employment.

Lynas Foodservice Ltd are among the employers taking part in the Job Fair.

Maurice Devenney, HR & Facilities Manager said: “We are delighted to accept an invitation to participate in the local Jobs Fair on 8 March in Coleraine. There we seek to add quality job seekers and job movers to our 500+ valued employees so that together we can deliver more.”

Further information about the Job Fair is available by contacting the Employer Engagement Service by telephoning 02890 829374 or visit www.nidirect.gov.uk/causeway-job-fair