Morelli’s scoops top UK award for best ice-cream

Morelli’s Vanilla ice-cream was been named the best in the UK at a top awards ceremony held in Harrowgate last night.

The local brand’s Double Cream Vanilla flavour secured double Gold at the annual Ice Cream Awards, the Oscars of the ice cream industry.

It scooped the accolades in the Dairy Continuous and Dairy Open Class categories at the glamorous event in Yorkshire.

Morelli’s also took home a Silver award for its Raspberry Ripple flavour, a Silver Champion award for its Double Cream Vanilla flavour and was awarded Bronze for its Blackcurrant Frozen Yoghurt.

The Ice Cream Awards is run by the Ice Cream Alliance, the official trade association for the UK’s £1 billion ice cream industry, and each category is judged by industry peers. The Awards forms part of the annual Ice Cream Expo, held in Harrogate and attended by thousands of ice cream manufacturers, retailers and key industry stakeholders across the country.

The awards were collected by Arnaldo Morelli, who heads up the family business from its headquarters in Coleraine, alongside his brother Marino, sisters Daniela and Tania, and Production Manager, Eddie Johnston. Speaking after collecting the top prizes, Arnaldo said: “The Ice Cream Awards is the highlight of the ice cream industry calendar and to win here is an incredible achievement.

“We’re all absolutely over the moon to be bringing five trophies back to Northern Ireland, including two Gold awards for our Double Cream Vanilla flavour.”

“This win is a huge testament to our talented team and fantastic suppliers.

“I’d like to take this opportunity to thank them for their hard work, support and dedication to creating the best ice cream and I can’t wait to get home and celebrate with them.”

The presentation of the Guido Morelli Rising Star Award in memory of Arnaldo’s father, Guido Morelli, was awarded to Luigi Di Paolo from Di Paolo Café in Bexhill-on-Sea, East Sussex.

“The award honours a young member of the ice cream community who has made an impact within the industry in a short period of time and shines a light on their achievements.