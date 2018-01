Another gap in Coleraine town centre’s prime retail space has been successfully filled.

The unit was let as a barber shop in a relatively quick period of time by NRE Commercial and Residential Estate Agents and Valuers.

The unit was let in relatively quick time, according to estate agents.

“We knew the accommodation was well suited to a barber or hairdressers and following an email marketing campaign we were pleased to secure another tenant and fill a void,” said Zoe Boddison of NRE, who handed over the keys to Ibrahim Urs.