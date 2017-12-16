Sir William Hastings ‘left lasting legacy to North Antrim’

The late Sir William Hastings has been praised for the “outstanding entrepreneurial legacy” he has left to North Antrim.

The tribute came from UUP leader Robin Swann as he offered sympathy to the family of the 89-year-old hotelier whose death, after a short illness, was announced yesterday.

Robin Swann MLA

Mr Swann said: “I would like to pass on my deepest sympathies to the Hastings Family. Sir Billy Hastings was a giant of the Northern Ireland hotel industry and business community, who always saw the light in the darkest of times.

“While others looked to invest outside Northern Ireland, Sir Billy Hastings invested in Northern Ireland’s potential and its people. He will also be remembered for his generosity and support for numerous charities. He will be sadly missed.”

The North Antrim MLA added: “It is well known that the first hotel he bought in 1964 was the Adair Arms, which has become one of Ballymena and North Antrim’s well-known land marks. Indeed, Sir Billy was a key figure in boosting the hospitality industry across our North Antrim constituency.”