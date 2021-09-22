‘Butt bin’ charity works with council to tackle litter

From left: CCG Lord Mayor, Councillor Richard Holmes, WISE Enforcement Officers Mark Reilly, Graham Perry, Gary Cooper, Christine Chambers from Keep NI Beautiful, & Janice Dunlop (Causeway Coast & Glens)at Ballycastle Seafront promoting Cigarette Ballot Bin

Installed since May, the bins are placed in four locations: Ballycastle Seafront; Coleraine town centre; Portrush Harbour area and Ballymoney’s High Street.

Each ballot bin displays a question and two answers. Smokers will vote by putting their cigarette butt in the slot underneath their chosen answer. Cigarette butts will stack up behind the clear glass front in two columns displaying which answer is more popular.

Bin creator Hubbub claims the clever incentive has proven to reduce cigarette butt litter by up 46%.

The Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council, Cllr Richard Holmes, said: “Taking part in this trial enables Council to collect cigarette butts which are all too prevalent on our streets whilst also raising awareness about a type of littering which often goes unrecognised.

“Despite being small, we know cigarette butts are harmful, particularly when they end up in rivers or the sea. We need to be more mindful about the negative impact of throwing butts on the ground or down drains.

“One butt can pollute up to 7.5 litres of water, leaching chemicals which are harmful to wildlife. Collectively the negative effects of this could be huge.