Call for World War Two veterans living in Causeway area

Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council is calling for information about World War Two veterans who reside in the area.

The Council is set to mark the 75th anniversary of VE Day by presenting surviving veterans with a special silver Poppy of Remembrance to mark their significant contribution to the fight against fascism and Nazism.

The presentation is aimed at anyone who was a member of the Army, Navy, Airforce, Royal Marines or the Merchant Navy who served in hostile waters anytime from 1939 to 1945.

If you or someone in your family or community played a part in World War Two in this way then please contact mayorsoffice@causewaycoastandglens.gov.uk before 5pm on Friday, January 3, 2020.