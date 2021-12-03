Campus is world-class facility that must be protected: Bradley

Mr Bradley was speaking after a meeting with Professor Malachy Ó Néill, Director of Regional Engagement.

At the meeting assurances were given that the Riverside Theatre would remain an asset to the University, and the potential for a Veterinary School on the site were discussed.

Bradley said: “I met with University of Ulster Professor Malachy Ó Néill, Director of Regional Engagement on Wednesday afternoon along with Councillor Aaron Callan, representing East Londonderry MP Gregory Campbell, and the Riverside Theatre was one of the topics on the agenda.

East Londonderry MLA Maurice Bradley

“There has been some speculation about the Theatre and I am pleased to say that it remains a key component in university life and in the learning experience at the Cromore Road campus.

“It is very clear that the Theatre has a role to play in student development and the enhancement of a strong Arts and Humanities offering on campus.

“The Theatre was one of many topics covered in our meeting, which also included a tour of the university’s biomedical sciences and pharmacy research departments.

“These departments are in the top 10 of UK Universities for research. Indeed, industry-leading medical research is ongoing throughout the university’s three campuses.

“I believe that there is much more to be developed on-site. There is the potential of a drug discovery research centre and I will continue to push the case for a course in veterinary science at Coleraine.

“Another avenue discussed was to look at ways of establishing a Campus, College, Council and Chamber forum to discuss future collaboration and developments at Ulster University and at the Coleraine Ccmpus in particular.

“We cannot underestimate the importance of the Coleraine campus as an employer and its economic impact throughout the Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council area.

“This is a world-class facility that must be protected and enhanced going forward.

“As an MLA for this area, I alongside my DUP colleagues will not be found wanting in promoting a positive vision for the Ulster University Coleraine Campus.