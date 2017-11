Police are appealing for the public to help them find missing Lynda Lamont.

Police in Coleraine are trying to locate Lynda from the Ballycastle area, who is currently being treated as a missing person.

"If you have seen Lynda since lunch time on Tuesday 28th November please contact Police on 101 quoting reference number 41 29/11/17," adds the Facebook post on PSNI North Coast.